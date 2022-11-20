Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh is surely head-over-heels in love with Deepika. One reason being her picture perfect smile.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit

The actress has one of the best smiles in the entertainment industry. We could not agree more.

Source: Bollywood

Sushmita Sen

The Bnegali beauty has the most dazzling smile which is therapeutic.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The grey eye beauty has a perfect face and a priceless smile which makes everyone her follower.

Source: Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha

The Dabangg girl has expressive eyes and a fierce smile which steals attention.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma

It looks like Virat Kohli surely may have fallen in love with Anushka Sharma's cute smile.

Source: Bollywood

Genelia D'Souza

Remember Aditi aka Genelia from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na? She has a fun loving smile that radiates positivity.

Source: Bollywood

Vidya Balan

The Parineeta actress has a bewitching smile which will take all your pain away.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

The global icon has millions of fans and also has a smile that melts hearts.

Source: Bollywood

Preity Zinta

The actress is known for her amazing movies like Veer Zaara, Lakshay and is also known for her dimpled smile.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Disha Patani's sultry look in a black bikini

 Find Out More