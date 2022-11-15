She is an Indian actress who is 5 feet 7 inches tall. She did her acting debut with Aisha back in 2010.Source: Bollywood
The actress has a height of 5 feet 8 inches. She is the daughter of Anil Kapoor and did her debut with Saawariya back in 2007.Source: Bollywood
The actress is 5 feet 8.5 inches tall and is best known for her films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?,Namastey London (2007), New York (2009).Source: Bollywood
The actress is 5 feet 9 inches tall and had become Femina Miss India bck in 1974.Source: Bollywood
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star is 5 feet 9 inches and is also known for her movies Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).Source: Bollywood
The highest paid star is 5 feet 9 inches tall. She had done her acting debut with Om Shanti Om.Source: Bollywood
The Rockstar heroine is 5 feet 9 inches and is also known for her movies like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Spy, and Housefull 3.Source: Bollywood
The actress is 5 feet 10 inches tall and is known for her movies like Lucknow Central and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.Source: Bollywood
The former Miss World is 5 feet 11 inches tall and also holds the title of being the tallest Bollywood star.Source: Bollywood
The Heropanti actress is 5 feet 10 inches tall and has done her B. Tech in Electronics and Communication from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!