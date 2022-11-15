Lisa Haydon

She is an Indian actress who is 5 feet 7 inches tall. She did her acting debut with Aisha back in 2010.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The actress has a height of 5 feet 8 inches. She is the daughter of Anil Kapoor and did her debut with Saawariya back in 2007.

Katrina Kaif

The actress is 5 feet 8.5 inches tall and is best known for her films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?,Namastey London (2007), New York (2009).

Sushmita Sen

The actress is 5 feet 9 inches tall and had become Femina Miss India bck in 1974.

Anushka Sharma

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star is 5 feet 9 inches and is also known for her movies Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

Deepika Padukone

The highest paid star is 5 feet 9 inches tall. She had done her acting debut with Om Shanti Om.

Nargis Fakhri

The Rockstar heroine is 5 feet 9 inches and is also known for her movies like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Spy, and Housefull 3.

Diana Penty

The actress is 5 feet 10 inches tall and is known for her movies like Lucknow Central and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Yukta Mukhy

The former Miss World is 5 feet 11 inches tall and also holds the title of being the tallest Bollywood star.

Kriti Sanon

The Heropanti actress is 5 feet 10 inches tall and has done her B. Tech in Electronics and Communication from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology.

