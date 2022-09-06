Bollywood beauties flaunt their love for LATEX dresses 

Let's have a dekko at the Bollywood actresses who dropped the hotness bomb by opting for latex-made dresses. From Deepika Padukone to Disha Patani and more are on the list. 

Ananya Panday 

The Liger beauty wore a bubblegum pink latex dress for a photoshoot. Ananya loves bodycon and shortdresses. 

Deepika Padukone 

The Pathaan actress is one of the hottest DIVAs in the entertainment industry. Here's when Deepika wore a black latex ruched dress.

Disha Patani 

Ek Villain Returns beauty Disha Patani recently dropped the hottest bomb recently. She wore a black deep-neck bodycon dress. 

Jacqueline Fernandez 

Rama Setu and Vikrant Rona beauty Jacqueline Fernandez have always been the ones to wear the hottest outfits. Here's one in a hot red latex gown. 

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani performed in a late costume for a performance at an awards event. Kiara has been winning hearts and how! 

Sonakshi Sinha 

The Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha also wore a latex short dress in which she looked super hot. The actress' outfit had a deep neck too. 

Tamannaah

Babli Bouncer beauty Tamannaah Bhatia wore a sky blue latex outfit recently. Tamannaah has always been the one to take risks. The gorgeous beauty wore matching pair of heels. 

