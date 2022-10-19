Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her side boobs in black gown and looked gorgeous.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone donned a silk white backless dress with a plunging necklace.Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed left netizens shocked with her bold avatar.Source: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor wore a black ruffled jumpsuit as she showed her side-boob in style.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt donned red ruffled gown and showcased her hot side.Source: Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut wore golden shimmery gown and flaunted her side boobs.Source: Bollywood
Mouni Roy manages to turn head with the risque trend.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora donned mustard gown and flaunted her side boobs.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!