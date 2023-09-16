Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, the top 10 most gutsy actresses in Bollywood

Bollywood actress who didn't mind playing small, aged, or unglamorous roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
In Jawan, Deepika Padukone played a small role and on top of it became Shah Rukh Khan's mother in the film.
Katrina Kaif took up the role of an aged woman in Bharat co-starring Salman Khan.
Kangana Ranaut will turn old on screen to portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency.
Anushka Sharma didn't mind playing a ghost in Pari.
Madhuri Dixit didn't shy to play a lesbian in Maja Ma.
Priyanka Chopra played the role of a young girl with autism in Barfi.
Deepika Padukone proudly took up the role of an acid victim in Chhapaak.
Janhvi Kapoor too played a ghost in Roohi.
Vidya Balan played a bold role in The Dirty Picture.
Bhumi Pednekar played the unglamorous role of an overweight woman in her debut movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha.
Rani played a teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome in Hichki.
