Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, the top 10 most gutsy actresses in Bollywood

Bollywood actress who didn't mind playing small, aged, or unglamorous roles.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Deepika Padukone

In Jawan, Deepika Padukone played a small role and on top of it became Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in the film.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif took up the role of an aged woman in Bharat co-starring Salman Khan.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut will turn old on screen to portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma didn’t mind playing a ghost in Pari.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit didn’t shy to play a lesbian in Maja Ma.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra played the role of a young girl with autism in Barfi.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone proudly took up the role of an acid victim in Chhapaak.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor too played a ghost in Roohi.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan played a bold role in The Dirty Picture.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar played the unglamorous role of an overweight woman in her debut movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Rani Mukerji

Rani played a teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome in Hichki.

