The Veere Di Wedding star kept it simple with balloon sleeves blouse and upgraded her look by showing off her toned back.Source: Bollywood
If you want to look ultra cool then wear this strapless backless blouse like Kareena's sister Karisma wore.Source: Bollywood
if you want to risk it all then Kriti Sanon's blouse is to the rescue. She has made a quirky statement in the same.Source: Bollywood
If you want to go basic with fashion then be like Janhvi. She wore a backless blouse by Manish Malhotra which made us hook to her look.Source: Bollywood
The Shershaah actress showed off her pretty back in a designer backless blouse which she wore over a lehenga.Source: Bollywood
The actress has not taken a lot of efforts to glam up her look as she lets her back do the talking.Source: Bollywood
If you want to be the showstopper at your friends wedding then don this backless blouse that Urfi wore. We like the pattern of the same.Source: Bollywood
DP wore a designer backless blouse by Anamika Khanna that had a deep cut. If you have a lean figure then opt for this blouse.Source: Bollywood
The backless trend was started by Kareena. She has surely created fashion history in our nation with the same.Source: Bollywood
The dusky beauty is innocently slaying it in this white coloured backless blouse and has given a competition to Bollywood divas.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!