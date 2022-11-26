Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The Veere Di Wedding star kept it simple with balloon sleeves blouse and upgraded her look by showing off her toned back.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Karisma Kapoor

If you want to look ultra cool then wear this strapless backless blouse like Kareena's sister Karisma wore.

Kriti Sanon

if you want to risk it all then Kriti Sanon's blouse is to the rescue. She has made a quirky statement in the same.

Janhvi Kapoor

If you want to go basic with fashion then be like Janhvi. She wore a backless blouse by Manish Malhotra which made us hook to her look.

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress showed off her pretty back in a designer backless blouse which she wore over a lehenga.

Hina Khan

The actress has not taken a lot of efforts to glam up her look as she lets her back do the talking.

Urfi Javed

If you want to be the showstopper at your friends wedding then don this backless blouse that Urfi wore. We like the pattern of the same.

Deepika Padukone

DP wore a designer backless blouse by Anamika Khanna that had a deep cut. If you have a lean figure then opt for this blouse.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The backless trend was started by Kareena. She has surely created fashion history in our nation with the same.

Nia Sharma

The dusky beauty is innocently slaying it in this white coloured backless blouse and has given a competition to Bollywood divas.

