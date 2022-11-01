Celebs in brown dresses

Bollywood hotties have always managed to turn heads in style with their impressive outfits. Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and more stars who slay in style in brown outfits.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Pathaan actor Deepika Padukone slays in a brown jacket and looks super cool.

Source: Bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor looks super gorgeous in a brown tank top and brown pants.

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor

Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature soaring in the brown outfit.

Source: Bollywood

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria looks ravishing in a brown co-ord set.

Source: Bollywood

Suhana Khan

The Archies actress Suhana Khan looks classy in the monochrome brown outfit.

Source: Bollywood

Khushi Kapoor

The Archies star Khushi Kapoor oozes oomph in a brown bodycon dress.

Source: Bollywood

Kiara Advani

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rupali Ganguly to Gaurav Khanna: Anupamaa actors net worth will leave you shocked

 Find Out More