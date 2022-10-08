Bollywood actresses look breathtaking in leather dresses.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone oozes oomph in fiery red leather dress.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora looks fashionable AF in blue leather dress.Source: Bollywood
Sonakshi Sinha looks hot in LBD.Source: Bollywood
Tamannaah Bhatia looked smoking hot in ice blue leather dress.Source: Bollywood
Sanya Malhotra looks chic in black leather dress.Source: Bollywood
Madhuri Dixit looks classy in black leather dress.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon looks fab in maroon strapless leather dress.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani raises hotness quotient in black leather dress.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!