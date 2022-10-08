Actresses who slay in leather dresses

Bollywood actresses look breathtaking in leather dresses.

Janhvi Sharma

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone oozes oomph in fiery red leather dress.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looks fashionable AF in blue leather dress.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha looks hot in LBD.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia looked smoking hot in ice blue leather dress.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra looks chic in black leather dress.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit looks classy in black leather dress.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looks fab in maroon strapless leather dress.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani raises hotness quotient in black leather dress.

