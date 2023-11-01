Deepika Padukone to Nayanthara: Shah Rukh Khan’s Top 9 most sizzling on-screen chemistry

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in more than 90 movies with various actresses but with some of them, the chemistry just hits differently.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are probably one of the most iconic duos in the history of bollywood. Collaborating for movies like DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma made her debut alongside SRK in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and also worked with him in Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK probably was the most comfortable working with Rani Mukerji and it clearly showed in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte and KANK.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone and SRK also have shown beautiful chemistry over the period of time with movies like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and recently Pathaan and Jawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was enough to show just how well Katrina Kaif and SRK complement each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Dixit and SRK’s chemistry was also the one that really shined especially in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen and SRK also is one of the duos that has become iconic only due to that one scene that everyone is aware of, from Main Hoon Na.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Preity Zinta and SRK also portrayed amazing chemistry throughout their movies notably, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer Zara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara and Shah Rukh were fire together in Jawan and now, all eyes are on his new movie Dunki with his new heroine, Taapsee Pannu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to surpass box office records of Pathaan and Jawan?

 

 Find Out More