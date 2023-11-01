Deepika Padukone to Nayanthara: Shah Rukh Khan’s Top 9 most sizzling on-screen chemistry
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in more than 90 movies with various actresses but with some of them, the chemistry just hits differently.
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are probably one of the most iconic duos in the history of bollywood. Collaborating for movies like DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, etc.
Anushka Sharma made her debut alongside SRK in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and also worked with him in Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero.
SRK probably was the most comfortable working with Rani Mukerji and it clearly showed in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte and KANK.
Deepika Padukone and SRK also have shown beautiful chemistry over the period of time with movies like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and recently Pathaan and Jawan.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan was enough to show just how well Katrina Kaif and SRK complement each other.
Madhuri Dixit and SRK’s chemistry was also the one that really shined especially in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.
Sushmita Sen and SRK also is one of the duos that has become iconic only due to that one scene that everyone is aware of, from Main Hoon Na.
Preity Zinta and SRK also portrayed amazing chemistry throughout their movies notably, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer Zara.
Nayanthara and Shah Rukh were fire together in Jawan and now, all eyes are on his new movie Dunki with his new heroine, Taapsee Pannu.
