Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: Top actresses who started their acting journey with South Indian Movies
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023
Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut with the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan.
Deepika Padukone appeared in the 2006 Kannada film Aishwarya.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan began her career with a Tamil movie titled Iruvar.
Kajal Aggarwal made her debut in Telugu and played her first leading role in 2007 in Teja's Lakshmi Kalyanam.
Hema Malini tarted her acting career with a Telugu film Pandava Vananasam.
Sushmita Sen in the beginning of her career, acted in some Tamil films.
Jaya Prada made her acting debut in 1974 with the Telugu film titled Bhoomi Kosam.
Sridevi worked as a child artist in many South Indian movies.
Kriti Sanon started her acting journey with South Indian films.
Rekha made her debut with Tamil film Kadalora Kavithaigal.
The industry is a goldmine of talent.
Many top-notch Bollywood actresses today started their career with South Indian films.
