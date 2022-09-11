Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra, Mona Singh in Laal Singh Chaddha to more Bollywood actresses who played mothers to older actors.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's mother in Brahmastra. Deepika is 3 years younger that him.Source: Bollywood
Richa Chadha was 26-years-old when she played the role of mom to Nawazuddin Siddiqui who was 38-years-old.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Shetty played the role of Prabhas' mother in Baahubali.Source: Bollywood
Shefali Shah played the role of Akshay Kumar's mother in Waqt.Source: Bollywood
Mona Singh played the role of Aamir Khan's mother in Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir is 17 years senior to her.Source: Bollywood
Sonali Kulkarni played the role of Salman Khan in Bharat.Source: Bollywood
Sheeba Chaddha who is 46-year-old played role of mother to 53-year-old Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywood
