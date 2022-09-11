Actresses who played mothers to older actors

Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra, Mona Singh in Laal Singh Chaddha to more Bollywood actresses who played mothers to older actors.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's mother in Brahmastra. Deepika is 3 years younger that him.

Source: Bollywood

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha was 26-years-old when she played the role of mom to Nawazuddin Siddiqui who was 38-years-old.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty played the role of Prabhas' mother in Baahubali.

Source: Bollywood

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah played the role of Akshay Kumar's mother in Waqt.

Source: Bollywood

Mona Singh

Mona Singh played the role of Aamir Khan's mother in Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir is 17 years senior to her.

Source: Bollywood

Sonali Kulkarni

Sonali Kulkarni played the role of Salman Khan in Bharat.

Source: Bollywood

Sheeba Chaddha

Sheeba Chaddha who is 46-year-old played role of mother to 53-year-old Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer's latest look will leave you surprised

 Find Out More