Deepika Padukone to Sharvari: Here are IMDb's Top 10 popular Indian stars
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 09, 2024
Sharvari Wagh, a rising star in Bollywood, is included among the top 10 well-known Indian celebrities on IMDb.
Deepika Padukone whose powerful performances and universal appeal have kept her in the top 10 list of well-known Indian celebs on IMDb.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is regarded as one of the top 10 well-known Indian celebrities on IMDb due to her ageless beauty and acting talent.
Disha Patani is among the top 10 well-known Indian celebrities on IMDb. She is well-known for her dance abilities and physical condition.
Shalini Pandey rose to prominence to the point where she is ranked among the top 10 well-known Indian celebrities on IMDb.
One of the top ten most well-known Indian celebrities according to IMDb is still Shah Rukh Khan.
Nag Ashwin: A celebrated filmmaker whose talents to film have earned him a spot on IMDb among the top 10 well-known Indian celebrities.
Prabhas: Because of his widespread appeal, the "Baahubali" actor is still ranked among the top 10 well-known Indian celebrities on IMDb.
Tripti Dimri is an emerging celebrity who has made it into the top 10 list of well-known Indian celebrities on IMDb.
Jaideep Ahlawat: Listed among the top 10 well-known Indian celebs on IMDb, he is renowned for his dramatic parts.
