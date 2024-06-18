Deepika Padukone tops the list of Top 10 highest-paid Bollywood actresses

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2024

Deepika Padukone is currently the highest-paid actress in Hindi cinema, commanding between Rs 15 to 30 crores per movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut ranks second, with her fees ranging from Rs 15 to 27 crores per film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra occupies the third spot, charging Rs 15 to 25 crores per movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif is fourth on the list, with her remuneration between Rs 15 to 25 crores per film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt is ranked fifth, asking for Rs 10 to 20 crores per movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan charges between Rs 8 to 18 crores per film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor demands Rs 7 to 15 crores per movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan is in the bracket of Rs 8 to 14 crores per film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma ends at the 9th spot commanding Rs 8 to 12 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rounds up the list at the last spot earning Rs 10 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 biggest Bollywood flops of 2024

 

 Find Out More