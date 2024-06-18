Deepika Padukone tops the list of Top 10 highest-paid Bollywood actresses
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 18, 2024
Deepika Padukone is currently the highest-paid actress in Hindi cinema, commanding between Rs 15 to 30 crores per movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut ranks second, with her fees ranging from Rs 15 to 27 crores per film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra occupies the third spot, charging Rs 15 to 25 crores per movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif is fourth on the list, with her remuneration between Rs 15 to 25 crores per film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt is ranked fifth, asking for Rs 10 to 20 crores per movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan charges between Rs 8 to 18 crores per film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor demands Rs 7 to 15 crores per movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan is in the bracket of Rs 8 to 14 crores per film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma ends at the 9th spot commanding Rs 8 to 12 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rounds up the list at the last spot earning Rs 10 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 biggest Bollywood flops of 2024
Find Out More