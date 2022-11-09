Dinner look

If you want to go for a quick dinner with your girl squad then you need to wear this night suit of Deepika's.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Silk blue night suit

The diva wore this stunning night suit at back in IIFA 2016 and was looking smoking sultry.

When you have a dinner party at home

Deepika loves to wear night suits all the time. She is looking like a goddess in this white satin dress.

Stepping out

Deepika is often snapped going for cosy dinners with her family and friends in night suits.

Night suit for dinner

Can you see the glow on the face of the actress? We are in love with the easy breezy style.

Off-duty for the day

The diva looked stunning in this one toned separate attire that looked like a night suit.

Pyjamas to the rescue

This has been one of the most comfy looks of the star that she has flaunted since she joined Bollywood.

