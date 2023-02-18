Deepika Padukone's diet for Project K

Deepika Padukone has revealed the release date of her next movie Project K. This is the diet she is following for the movie.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023

Detox drink

The actress who revealed the poster of Project K today, starts her day with a detox drink.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika's detox drink recipie

The actress loves to consume lemon juice in warm water along with honey. She will be seen opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in Project K.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breakfast diet

The actress loves to consume a protein-rich breakfast in the morning.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika's breakfast

Usually, she eats 2 egg whites or idli, upma or dosas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika's lunch

She prefers eating home-cooked South Indian food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dal chawal

The actress looks like for Project K gorged on rasam rice and dal chawal to get that toned body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fruits

The actress loves to eat seasonal fruits which gives her glowy skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Project K

The pairing of Deepika with Prabhas will be exciting to see.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ambitious film

Deepika is working hard on her body for Project K which is also big for Prabhas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Project K cast

Apart from Prabhas and Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Samantha Ruth Prabhu does this exercise to be strong

 

 Find Out More