Deepika Padukone's education qualification, net worth and most expensive possessions
Vridhi Soodhan
Jan 05, 2024
Sports were Deepika Padukone's inherited trait as she was born into a family of world badminton player, Prakash Padukone.
Bollywoodlife.com
In addition to her badminton skills, Deepika finished her education at Bengaluru's Sophia High School.
Bollywoodlife.com
She then completed her intermediate courses at Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College. Later, she enrolled in Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to finish her degree, but she was unable to do so.
Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are to be believed, she charges around 10-15 crores for a film.
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika is one of the highest tax payers among the Bollywood industry.
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress owns an apartment in Prabhadevi in Mumbai which was bought at the rate of 16 crores, roughly.
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika and Ranveer also own a bungalow in Alibaug. They have also bought a new pad for around 119 crores.
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika has a good collection of expensive cars and one of them costs around 1.5 crores.
Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, Deepika Padukone has a net worth of 500 crores.
Bollywoodlife.com
