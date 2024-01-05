Deepika Padukone's education qualification, net worth and most expensive possessions

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024

Sports were Deepika Padukone's inherited trait as she was born into a family of world badminton player, Prakash Padukone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In addition to her badminton skills, Deepika finished her education at Bengaluru's Sophia High School.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She then completed her intermediate courses at Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College. Later, she enrolled in Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to finish her degree, but she was unable to do so.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If reports are to be believed, she charges around 10-15 crores for a film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika is one of the highest tax payers among the Bollywood industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress owns an apartment in Prabhadevi in Mumbai which was bought at the rate of 16 crores, roughly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika and Ranveer also own a bungalow in Alibaug. They have also bought a new pad for around 119 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika has a good collection of expensive cars and one of them costs around 1.5 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to reports, Deepika Padukone has a net worth of 500 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Korean dramas to watch now on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More