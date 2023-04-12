Deepika Padukone's haircare routine

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023

Deepika Padukone likes to use natural hair masks to get silky hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Padukone likes to do Indian haircare regime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika likes to try the oiling technique which has tested time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika's one stop solution is coconut oil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika does a lot of chemical treatments to her hair so coconut oil is one-stop solution.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Piku actress always carries a dry shampoo with her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dry shampoo gives Deepika the desired volume on her hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Padukone ensures to use a good heat protectant spray.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika eats nutritious food which helps her hair be healthy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika also workout which promotes blood circulation to the scalp and gives the star bouncy hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's net worth

 

 Find Out More