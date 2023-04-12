Deepika Padukone's haircare routine
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
Deepika Padukone likes to use natural hair masks to get silky hair.
Padukone likes to do Indian haircare regime.
Deepika likes to try the oiling technique which has tested time.
Deepika's one stop solution is coconut oil.
Deepika does a lot of chemical treatments to her hair so coconut oil is one-stop solution.
The Piku actress always carries a dry shampoo with her.
Dry shampoo gives Deepika the desired volume on her hair.
Padukone ensures to use a good heat protectant spray.
Deepika eats nutritious food which helps her hair be healthy.
Deepika also workout which promotes blood circulation to the scalp and gives the star bouncy hair.
