Deepika Padukone's secret pack for glowing skin

Deepika Padukone has shiny skin. Here is the secret pack she uses to get all the glow on her skin, which you need to try immediately.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023

Secret pack

The secret to Deepika's glowy face is the pack that she uses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pack name

The Pathaan actress uses a clay face pack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ingredients

Deepika puts one tablespoon of bentonite clay, 1/2 teaspoon of oats, 2 tablespoons of water and a bit of tea tree oil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Procedure

She then blends all the ingredients and then makes a paste out of the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Face pack time

Deepika keeps the face pack on for 30 minutes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

6

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Removal

She removes the pack with clear water.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Advantage

Bentonite clay helps in managing the oil production of the skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oats

Oats helps in exfoliating Deepika's skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Great pack

This pack of clay is very good for the skin, which Deepika uses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 cameos in Bollywood movies that created fan frenzy

 

 Find Out More