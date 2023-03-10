Deepika Padukone's secret pack for glowing skin

Deepika Padukone has shiny skin. Here is the secret pack she uses to get all the glow on her skin, which you need to try immediately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023
The secret to Deepika's glowy face is the pack that she uses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pathaan actress uses a clay face pack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika puts one tablespoon of bentonite clay, 1/2 teaspoon of oats, 2 tablespoons of water and a bit of tea tree oil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She then blends all the ingredients and then makes a paste out of the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika keeps the face pack on for 30 minutes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She removes the pack with clear water.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bentonite clay helps in managing the oil production of the skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oats helps in exfoliating Deepika's skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This pack of clay is very good for the skin, which Deepika uses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
