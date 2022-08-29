Deepika Padukone is an absolute diva in sarees

Here’s a sneak peek into Deepika Padukone’s stunning Saree looks

Vision in white

Deepika dons a beautiful white ruffle saree with a huge pearl neckless for the Cannes festival. We are absolutely in love with it

Black and Copper

The Black and Copper combination looks gorgeous on Deepika which she pairs with hanging earrings

Like a sunshine

Deepika steps out in the stunning yellow-blue saree and surely looks breath taking

Simply royal

Deepika Padukone gives royal vibes in the silk saree that she pairs with Pearls and green stone necklace

Beauty in black

All that shine is Deepika Padukone

Gold and glamour

Deepika Padukone slays in the golden and white Saree

Stunner in every sense

Deepika looks incredible in the glamorous saree and golden jewellery

