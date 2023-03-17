Deepika Padukone's top 10 iconic dresses

Deepika Padukone has often hogged the limelight because of the attires that she has worn for varied events. We have made a compilation of the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2023
For the after-party, Deepika was seen wearing a pretty pink coloured dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the Oscars, the Padmaavat actress wore a pretty long black dress that was off-shoulder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Project K star was seen wearing a pretty black leather jacket at the Louis Vuitton Show that took place at Paris Fashion Week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Zero star wor a pretty white gown that had a lot of detailing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress wore a pretty red gown at Cannes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is an orange coloured gown like Deepika wore to look striking in the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a pink bra, yellow jacket and blue trousers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika wore a pretty black and cream gown at 72nd Cannes Festival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star wore a pretty black gown which was all things shimmery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When IIFA 2019 took place, Deepika wore a strapless attire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
