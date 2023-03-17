Deepika Padukone's top 10 iconic dresses

Deepika Padukone has often hogged the limelight because of the attires that she has worn for varied events. We have made a compilation of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2023

Oscars after party

For the after-party, Deepika was seen wearing a pretty pink coloured dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oscars 2023

At the Oscars, the Padmaavat actress wore a pretty long black dress that was off-shoulder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sexy fashion

The Project K star was seen wearing a pretty black leather jacket at the Louis Vuitton Show that took place at Paris Fashion Week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunner

The Zero star wor a pretty white gown that had a lot of detailing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angel

The actress wore a pretty red gown at Cannes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grand

All you need is an orange coloured gown like Deepika wore to look striking in the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Curvy

All you need is a pink bra, yellow jacket and blue trousers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Treat to the eyes

Deepika wore a pretty black and cream gown at 72nd Cannes Festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glitter

The star wore a pretty black gown which was all things shimmery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Show grabber

When IIFA 2019 took place, Deepika wore a strapless attire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Dhanush's Sir, Vaathi, Kuttey, The Whale and more Top 10 movies and series to watch on Netflix, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video and more this weekend

 

 Find Out More