Deepika Padukone's top 10 skincare regime for Prabhas' Project K

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Project K with Prabhas. This is her skincare regime for her next offering. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023
Deepika is shooting for Project K but she is ensuring that she does not sleep with her makeup on.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika maybe having a hectic Project K schedule but she ensures to remove the makeup products to not get pimples.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress never misses applying sunscreen and protects her skin from UV rays.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress applies sunscreen twice daily reportedly whether she is indoors or outdoors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress uses oil with sunscreen to keep her skin hydrated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva loves to use oil which acts as a good power for skin hydration.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika is a huge fan of coconut oil and often uses the same even for hair champi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika likes to wash her face with ice as it has a lot of benefits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika loves to apply cold water to her face and ice helps in reducing inflammation, puffiness and ageing signs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika intakes a good diet to keep her skin healthy and glowy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
