Deepti Naval, Waheeda Rehman and more yesteryear stars lesser known kids

These star kids have chosen to stay away from limelight.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Padmini Kolhapure

Padmini Kolhapure married Pradeep Sharma and has a son named Priyaank Sharma.

Mumtaz

Veteran actor Mumtaz has two daughters Natasha and Tanya.

Moonmoon Sen

She has two children named Raima and Riya.

Nutan

Legendary actor Nutan married Rajnish Bahl and has a son named Mohnish Bahl.

Deepti Naval

Deepti was married to Prakash Jha and the couple has an adopted daughter named Disha.

Poonam Dhillon

Poonam Dhillon has two children, Paloma Thakeria and a son Anmol Thakeria.

Vyjayanthimala

Vyjayanthimala has a son named Suchindra Bali who is an actor starring in Tamil movies.

Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda married the actor Kamaljeet Rekhi and has two children Kashvi and Sohail Rekhi.

