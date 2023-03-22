Delhi earthquake: Top 10 disaster movies in Hindi to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

Strong earthquake has been seen in Delhi recently. Take a look at the Indian disaster movies that have been made which is all things shocking.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023

Tum Mile-Youtube Premium

Two ex lovers experience life changing experience when floods in Mumbai arise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kedarnath-Zee 5

Mansoor helps pilgrims to journey upwards towards the temple. His world changes when he meets Mukku and an intense love story strikes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhopal Express

A newly married couple's life changes post lethal gas tragedy in Bhopal. It is availaible on Youtube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhopal: A Prayer For Rain- Amazon Prime Video

The biggest industrial disaster takes place that takes away the lives of 10,000 people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dasavathaaram

A scientist wants to protect a bio-weapon from not being misused. It reaches Indian and he needs to prevent a disaster. Watch it on SunNxt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fireman

The leakage of a LPG tank causes firemen to put their lives under risk when a city evacuation seems impossible as a prison lies ahead. Watch it on SunNxt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaala Patthar

It showcases the people showing courage to fight the nature. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kai Po Che

The movie revolves around the 2001 Gujarat earthquake. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Waqt 1965

Family members are separated because of a natural calamity. Many years down the line their lives look interconnected. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kayal

Watch this adventure romance only on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who have been brutally body shamed

 

 Find Out More