Deols and their lessser known spouses

Take a look at the interesting love stories of the Deols.
Dharmendra fell in love with Hema Malini on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan.
At that time he was already married to Prakash Kaur, but still pursued Hema Malini reportedly.
Sunny Deol reportedly had a Punjabi wedding with wife Pooja Deol.
Sunny had many affairs but his marriage with Pooja who is reportedly from London and is a private lady has been successful.
Bobby Deol met wife Tanya Deol ost Barsaat at a famous Italian cafe at Mumbai's President's Trattoria hotel.
Bobby instantly got attracted to Tanya and married her in 1996.
Karan Deol reportedly has been dating Drisha Acharya since the past two years.
The couple is having their pre-wedding festivities and reportedly will get married in a few days time.
Reportedly Karan got engaged to Disha in a private ceremony few months ago.
She is reportedly the great-granddaughter of Bimal Roy.
Reportedly her base is in Dubai where she is a manager at a travel agency.
Reportedly the duo will get married at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai.
