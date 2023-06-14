Deols and their lessser known spouses

Take a look at the interesting love stories of the Deols.

Dharmendra

Dharmendra fell in love with Hema Malini on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan.

Dharmendra's love story

At that time he was already married to Prakash Kaur, but still pursued Hema Malini reportedly.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol reportedly had a Punjabi wedding with wife Pooja Deol.

Affairs

Sunny had many affairs but his marriage with Pooja who is reportedly from London and is a private lady has been successful.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol met wife Tanya Deol ost Barsaat at a famous Italian cafe at Mumbai's President's Trattoria hotel.

Fell in love

Bobby instantly got attracted to Tanya and married her in 1996.

Karan Deol

Karan Deol reportedly has been dating Drisha Acharya since the past two years.

Wedding

The couple is having their pre-wedding festivities and reportedly will get married in a few days time.

Wedding date

Reportedly Karan got engaged to Disha in a private ceremony few months ago.

About Drisha

She is reportedly the great-granddaughter of Bimal Roy.

What Drisha does

Reportedly her base is in Dubai where she is a manager at a travel agency.

Wedding venue

Reportedly the duo will get married at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai.

