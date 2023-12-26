Deols to Kapoors: Check out how Bollywood families celebrated Christmas 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023

The Konidela and Allu family came together to celebrate Christmas.

Allu Arjun posted the picture alongside Ram Charan and other cousins from the family.

Isha Deol took it to Instagram and posted pics of the Deol family on the occasion.

She could be seen alongside parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini while the brothers were missing.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt joined the Kapoors in the Grand Christmas Celebrations.

The couple also recently was seen with Raha Kapoor for the first time on camera.

Newlywed couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also posted their photo on the occasion.

Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter/X to post a picture with her Santa Raghav Chadha.

Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan were also seen celebrating Christmas together alongside their dog and daughter.

Sara Ali Khan celebrated her Christmas alongside her family as well as she was seen with her father Saif Ali Khan.

