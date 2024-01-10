Despite Annapoorani controversy, Nayanthara tops the Most popular actresses list, see Top 10
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
From commercial queen to critically acclaimed powerhouse, Nayanthara rules to the top of the table despite controversies.
The star was recently part of a movie called Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food, which had an FIR fired against it as it hurt the religious sentiments of many.
Timelessness personified, Trisha Krishnan dazzled in Leo last year proving her evergreen charm.
From emotional depths to comedic heights, Samantha Ruth Prabhu conquers hearts with her versatile power.
National Award winner and genre chameleon, Keerthy Suresh starred in Dasara and Bhola Shankar last year.
Tamannaah Bhatia keeps audiences captivated with her infectious charm in Jailer and Lust Stories 2.
Baahubali fame, Anushka Shetty brings strength and fury to historical epics and pan-Indian thrillers.
Sai Pallavi with her magnetic presence will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Jyothika is well known for tackling social issues with depth while also having the ability to entertain in family dramas.
A rising star with sparkling eyes, Priyanka Mohan will soon be seen on screen alongside Dhanush in Captain Miller.
Salaar star Shruti Haasan has a captivating presence about her while she is on the screen.
