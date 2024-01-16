Despite Fighter Deepika Padukone fails to beat this diva on Top 10 actresses list
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024
Alia Bhatt bags the first spot as she tends to be people’s number 1 choice, thanks to her brilliant acting skills and social media activity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Next in line we have Samantha who is an outstanding performer and a stunner when it comes to her interviews.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika has been creating a lot of excitement as her film Fighter is set to release super soon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif has come up with her latest film Merry Christmas which has got some good response from the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara also made it to people’s attention after the release of her film Jawan alongside SRK.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika was in news for a long time and that too for all the right reasons- be it her film Animal or her dating rumours or her deepfake video controversy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha is one of the best actresses you can come across and has been appreciated by people time and again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South star Kajal is also loved in the Bollywood industry and thus, she is on the 8th spot in this list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani has made it to the list as she has given a few good releases last year which made her every director’s choice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At last we have Anushka Shetty who was also the talk of the town due to her wedding rumours.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Top 10 adorable pics that are pure love
Find Out More