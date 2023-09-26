Dev Anand 100th birth anniversary: Top 10 stars who can be perfect for Dev Saab's biopic

Dev Anand 100th birth anniversary: Here is a look at top 10 stars and talented actors who could play the Bollywood legend in his biopic

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Dev Anand 100th birth anniversary

Bollywood legend Dev Anand would celebrate his 100th birthday if he was alive

Dev Anand

A biopic on the life of Dev Anand would make for a riveting watch. Let us consider some options in actors

Sidhant Gupta

The Jubilee star has a striking resemblance to the legend and is a good actor

Dulquer Salmaan

If we consider someone from the South it would be Dulquer Salmaan

Barun Sobti

Don't you think he would make for a great Dev Saab on screen

Ayushmann Khurrana

With his poetic style and charm, he could be an option too

Ranbir Kapoor

We are sure Ranbir Kapoor would be one of the obvious choices

Sidharth Malhotra

His face cut matches that of the matinee icon to an extent

Ranveer Singh

We are sure some filmmakers will think of Ranveer Singh too

Rajveer Deol

Well, he also has the soft facial features that distinguished Dev Anand

