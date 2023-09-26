Dev Anand 100th birth anniversary: Zeenat Aman, Tina Ambani and more stars that Dev Saab nurtured

On the 100th Anniversary of Dev Anand remembering how he helped people build a film career.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Dev Anand’s launched new talents

Evergreen actor Dev Anand helped nurture several budding career of now popular actors and filmmakers.

Navketan Films

Dev Anand and his brother Vijay Anand launched a production company Navketan Films and under the banner nurtured many talents.

Guru Dutt

Under the banner, Dev Anand launched filmmakers like Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Vijay Anand and Mandi Burman.

Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman made her debut in Dev Anand’s film The Evil Within in 1970

Tina Munim

Dev Anand launched Tina Munim in his directorial movie Des Pardes (1978).

Yash Johar

Navketan Films also nurtured producer Yash Johar, father of Karan Johar.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff got his film break with a brief role in Dev Anand’s Swami Dada (1982).

Tabu

Tabu got her first role in Dev Anand’s film Hum Naujawan (1985).

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha got an acting opportunity in Dev Anand’s Prem Pujari (1970).

Gulshan Rai

Dev Anand helped Gulshan Rai during his rough days. He also worked in Johnny Mera Naam for free.

