Dev Anand 100th birth anniversary: Zeenat Aman, Tina Ambani and more stars that Dev Saab nurtured

On the 100th Anniversary of Dev Anand remembering how he helped people build a film career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
Evergreen actor Dev Anand helped nurture several budding career of now popular actors and filmmakers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dev Anand and his brother Vijay Anand launched a production company Navketan Films and under the banner nurtured many talents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Under the banner, Dev Anand launched filmmakers like Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Vijay Anand and Mandi Burman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zeenat Aman made her debut in Dev Anand’s film The Evil Within in 1970Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dev Anand launched Tina Munim in his directorial movie Des Pardes (1978).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navketan Films also nurtured producer Yash Johar, father of Karan Johar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jackie Shroff got his film break with a brief role in Dev Anand’s Swami Dada (1982).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu got her first role in Dev Anand’s film Hum Naujawan (1985).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shatrughan Sinha got an acting opportunity in Dev Anand’s Prem Pujari (1970).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dev Anand helped Gulshan Rai during his rough days. He also worked in Johnny Mera Naam for free.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
