Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary: Life lessons to learn from the iconic star's songs

On Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary here are 10 of his songs that taught us money lessons

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Bollywood’s legendary actor Dev Anand would have been 100 years old on 26th September 2023.

Life lessons from Dev Anand songs

Dev Anand worked in over 114 films which offer timeless songs that inspire us even today.

Abhi Na Jaao Chhodkar Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi - Hum Dono

Don't rush away from moments of love and togetherness; cherish them while they last.

Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai - Guide

Every day is an opportunity for a fresh start and a chance to pursue your desires.

Tadbeer Se Bigdi Huyi Taqdeer Bana Le - Baazi

Take control of your destiny and turn your fate around through careful planning and determination.

Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya - Hum Dono

Embrace life's ups and downs with a positive attitude.

Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar - Tere Ghar Ke Samne

Follow your heart and pursue your passions.

Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara - Jewel Thief

Take risks and live life to the fullest.

Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahin - Paying Guest

Sometimes, ignoring small issues can lead to greater happiness.

Kanchi Re Kanchi Re - Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Find your own path and identity in life.

Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega - Paying Guest

Don't be overly concerned about societal judgments; enjoy life your way.

Aise To Na Dekho - Teen Devian

Treasure the uniqueness of each individual and the diversity of life.

