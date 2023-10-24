Deva first look: Shahid Kapoor joins the long list of daredevil Bollywood cops

Shahid Kapoor is all set to portray a cop in his upcoming new movie Deva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023
The first look of Shahid Kapoor from his upcoming movie Deva is out. The action thriller is directed by Rosshan Andrrews.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deva is centered around an exceptional yet defiant police officer who unravels a complex and treacherous high-profile case, taking him on an exhilarating journey of investigation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer will release in theaters on next Dussehra 11thSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn played a fearless cop Bajirao Singham in the film series and returns with more power and action in Singham Again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone will play the fierce female lady cop in the Singham series next installment Singham Again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh portrayed Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar has portrayed police officers in several films, including Rowdy Rathore, Khiladi 786, and Khakee, among others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu portrays IG Meera Deshmukh, a determined and relentless police officer in Drishyam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan played a dual role in his recently released Jawan, one of his character was of a police officer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan plays the fearless and witty Chulbul Pandey, a Robin Hood-style cop, in Dabbang.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth has played a cop in several movies and recent one is Jailer which turned to be a blockbuster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty will a cop in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra will portray a police officer alongside Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff joins Rohit Shetty’s copverse upcoming movie Singham Again with Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
