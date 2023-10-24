Deva first look: Shahid Kapoor joins the long list of daredevil Bollywood cops

Shahid Kapoor is all set to portray a cop in his upcoming new movie Deva.

Rupal Purohit

Oct 24, 2023

Shahid Kapoor turns cop in Deva

The first look of Shahid Kapoor from his upcoming movie Deva is out. The action thriller is directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

About Deva

Deva is centered around an exceptional yet defiant police officer who unravels a complex and treacherous high-profile case, taking him on an exhilarating journey of investigation.

Release date

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer will release in theaters on next Dussehra 11th

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn played a fearless cop Bajirao Singham in the film series and returns with more power and action in Singham Again.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone will play the fierce female lady cop in the Singham series next installment Singham Again.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh portrayed Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has portrayed police officers in several films, including Rowdy Rathore, Khiladi 786, and Khakee, among others.

Tabu

Tabu portrays IG Meera Deshmukh, a determined and relentless police officer in Drishyam.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan played a dual role in his recently released Jawan, one of his character was of a police officer.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan plays the fearless and witty Chulbul Pandey, a Robin Hood-style cop, in Dabbang.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth has played a cop in several movies and recent one is Jailer which turned to be a blockbuster.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty will a cop in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra will portray a police officer alongside Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff joins Rohit Shetty’s copverse upcoming movie Singham Again with Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone.

