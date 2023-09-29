Devara: OTT rights of Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor new movie sold for a whopping amount

Jr NTR is collaborating with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time so there's a lot of buzz around it. The movie has sealed the digital rights deal.

Devara digital rights

The new movie's digital rights have been sold to OTT giant Netflix.

Devara digital rights price 

If reports are anything to go by, Devara has been sold at a whopping Rs 150 crore price. 

Devara release 

Devara is scheduled to be released on 5th April 2024. It is likely to have a big weekend as the following week is a festive one.  

Devara movie

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's new movie will be released in 5 languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. 

Devara director 

Koratala Siva of Janatha Garage, Bharat Ane Nenu and Acharya fame is helming the new movie. 

Devara antagonist 

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the villain in the movie.

Devara music 

Popular music composer who recently composed music for Jawan, Anirudh Ravichander will give music to Devara.

Devara production 

As per reports, Sabu Cyril, a national award-winning production designer of Baahubali fame is roped in for production design. 

Devara cast 

The new movie also stars Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Murali Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh to name a few. 

Devara changes 

As per reports, Devara was earlier going to be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie was announced in 2020 but got delayed. 

Jr NTR-Koratala Siva 

The actor-filmmaker duo will be collaborating for the first time. Their last collab Janatha Garage was one of the highest grossing Telugu movies of the year.

