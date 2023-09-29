Devara: OTT rights of Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor new movie sold for a whopping amount

Jr NTR is collaborating with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time so there's a lot of buzz around it. The movie has sealed the digital rights deal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
The new movie's digital rights have been sold to OTT giant Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Devara has been sold at a whopping Rs 150 crore price.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devara is scheduled to be released on 5th April 2024. It is likely to have a big weekend as the following week is a festive one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's new movie will be released in 5 languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Koratala Siva of Janatha Garage, Bharat Ane Nenu and Acharya fame is helming the new movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the villain in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular music composer who recently composed music for Jawan, Anirudh Ravichander will give music to Devara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Sabu Cyril, a national award-winning production designer of Baahubali fame is roped in for production design.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The new movie also stars Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Murali Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Devara was earlier going to be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie was announced in 2020 but got delayed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor-filmmaker duo will be collaborating for the first time. Their last collab Janatha Garage was one of the highest grossing Telugu movies of the year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
