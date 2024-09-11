Devara Part 1 cast fees: Here's how much Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan are charging for the film
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 11, 2024
Devara Part 1 starring Jr NTR is going to release on September 27, 2024.
The trailer has already left fans intrigued. Here's a look at cast fees.
As per a report in Filmibeat, Jr NTR has charged between Rs 45 cr to Rs 60 cr for Devara Part 1.
Janhvi Kapoor who is making her debut in South cinema with this one is said to have charged Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore for the film.
Saif Ali Khan who plays the antagonist is said to have charged Rs 10 crore for Devara Part 1.
Murali Sharma who plays a pivotal role in the action thriller is said to charged a fee of Rs 40 lakh.
Prakash Raj who is a very popular name in South as well as Bollywood has charged a remuneration of Rs 1.5 crore as per the report.
Kalaiyarasan has reported charged Rs 25 lakh for Devara Part 1.
Actor Narain has allegedly charged Rs 40 lakh for the film directed by Koratala Siva.
Actor Srikanth Meka's fees is allegedly Rs 50 lakh for Devara Part 1.
