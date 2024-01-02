Devara to Pushpa 2: Most awaited new movie trailers of 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
Singham 3, one of the most awaited movies of the year solely because of the star cast has shown us glimpses of the movie with posters but there is no trailer yet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is looked forward to by everyone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa 2, the much-awaited second installment of Allu Arjun movie will be a fan favorite for sure but yet again no trailer are out.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devara starring NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles will be a big movie for NTR Jr. after the hit release of RRR.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome to the Jungle which is another movie releasing later this year that has a huge star cast, it is still too early for the trailer but the poster is out.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Little is known about Two Zero One Four as of now but the movie will see Jackie Shroff in the lead role after a long time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was announced to be releasing on Diwali, there are no trailers out as of yet but fans are looking forward to it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kanguva released a glimpse into their movie but there is no particular trailer out as of yet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The title teaser of Vettaiyan was released a few days back and has left fans excited for more from the Rajinikanth starrer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: New Korean skincare trends to live by in 2024
Find Out More