Top 10 horror animes on Netflix which will make you say, 'Ssh! Phir Koi Hai'

Check out the list of best horror animes on Netflix for an adrenaline rush.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby on Netflix will show you the life of demons where there is bloodshed between the monsters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Death Note

Death Note is a great horror anime about the power of Death Note to kill anyone whose name is written on the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato is a creative horror anime on zombies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion has disturbing imagery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajin: Demi-Human

Ajin: Demi-Human is one of the best horror animes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parasyte –the maxim–

Parasyte –the maxim– is about parasitic monsters living inside of humans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Erased

Erased is a horror anime with element of science fiction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dorohedoro

Dorohedoro is about the main character Caiman waking up with a reptile head and does not have memories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is one of the best anime series under the horror genre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland is about children in an orphanage home. The story is disturbing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Best

We have curated the best horror animes on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netflix

Netflix has good animes in the horror genre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Dipika Kakar's top 10 maternity outfits are chic and comfortable

 

 Find Out More