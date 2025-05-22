Devoleena Bhattacharjee REVEALS her take on son's religion

Priyanshu Ranjan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2025

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently appeared in a podcast and revealed some shocking facts about her family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Big Boss famed actress married a her gym trainer Shehnaaz Sheikh, a muslim in the year 2022

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In an interview Devoleena Bhattacharjee was asked about the religious status of her new born child

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To which the actress TV gave a very shocking reply, She said “He’s gonna become an Indian”

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the matter of religion Devoleena had a lot to say, she explained that religion is a very beautiful concept

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress said “I think that religion is a very beautiful concept, but some people say that we need only one religion to live”

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress further cleared the speculations around her child’s religion by telling that he will learn from both the religions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya star said “I really want my child to learn from both my religion as well as his father’s”

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 movies that are based on the real life incidents, available on OTT

 

 Find Out More