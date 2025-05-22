Devoleena Bhattacharjee REVEALS her take on son's religion
May 22, 2025
TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently appeared in a podcast and revealed some shocking facts about her family.
The Big Boss famed actress married a her gym trainer Shehnaaz Sheikh, a muslim in the year 2022
In an interview Devoleena Bhattacharjee was asked about the religious status of her new born child
To which the actress TV gave a very shocking reply, She said “He’s gonna become an Indian”
On the matter of religion Devoleena had a lot to say, she explained that religion is a very beautiful concept
The actress said “I think that religion is a very beautiful concept, but some people say that we need only one religion to live”
The actress further cleared the speculations around her child’s religion by telling that he will learn from both the religions.
The Saath Nibhana Saathiya star said “I really want my child to learn from both my religion as well as his father’s”
