Dhanteras 2023: Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more deck up in ethnic wear for Dharma Office visit   

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023

Varun Dhawan wore a powder blue kurta and churidar set. 

He did not pose outside Dharma office but did pose when he was snapped at his own office. 

Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in a pastel kurta-churidar at the Dharma office. 

Varun and Sidharth's spotting makes us nostalgic about SOTY.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wore half-saree which they own. Janhvi and Khushi are both repeating outfits. 

Janhvi Kapoor looks so pretty in traditional wear, no? 

Ibrahim Ali Khan obliged paps with pictures. 

He was as usual most gracious and polite. 

Manish Paul wore a white kurta and churidar. 

Vicky Kaushal wore a bright yellow kurta for the occasion of Dhanteras.

Shanaya Kapoor looks oh-so-pretty in a blush-pink lehenga.  

