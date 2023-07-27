Dhanush birthday special: Top 10 dhamakedaar films to watch on OTT

Ahead of Dhanush's birthday check out his movies which are too good to miss on.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Karnan

In Karnan on Amazon Prime Video, the actor portrays a young man whose way of thinking differs greatly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raanjhanaa

Kundan develops feelings for Muslim girl Zoya in Raanjhanaa who does not love him. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

In The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir on Amazon Prime Video where Dhanush plays the role of Ajatashatru, a fakir

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vada Chennai

Vada Chennai on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a North Chennai teenager who enters the world of crime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asuran

Asuran on Disney+Hotstar tells the story of the class conflict that results in a horrific murder between a farmer from a poor background and a wealthy upper-caste landlord.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aadukalam

Aadukalam on Jio Cinema centers on the conflict between two characters over a rooster-fighting match.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Velaiyilla Pattathari

Dhanush plays an ignorant worker in Velaiyilla Pattathari who is compelled to alter his lifestyle following the death of his mother. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3

Dhanush in this psychological thriller acted crazily opposite Shruti Haasan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaathi

Vaathi on Netflix revolves around the education system and Dhanush plays the role of a lecturer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanga Magan

Thanga Magan on Disney+Hotstar is the story of Tamizh, played by Dhanush, whose life turns upside down when his father commits suicide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Dhanush's films

Almost all movies of Dhanush are there on OTT and have good storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Dhanush

The Tamil actor is famous in south, Bollywood and on varied OTT platforms due to his acting chop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Baby to Fidaa: Top 10 Telugu low-budget films that are box office blockbuster hits

 

 Find Out More