Dhanush birthday special: Top 10 dhamakedaar films to watch on OTT

Ahead of Dhanush's birthday check out his movies which are too good to miss on.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023
In Karnan on Amazon Prime Video, the actor portrays a young man whose way of thinking differs greatly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kundan develops feelings for Muslim girl Zoya in Raanjhanaa who does not love him. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir on Amazon Prime Video where Dhanush plays the role of Ajatashatru, a fakirSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Vada Chennai on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a North Chennai teenager who enters the world of crime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asuran on Disney+Hotstar tells the story of the class conflict that results in a horrific murder between a farmer from a poor background and a wealthy upper-caste landlord.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aadukalam on Jio Cinema centers on the conflict between two characters over a rooster-fighting match.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush plays an ignorant worker in Velaiyilla Pattathari who is compelled to alter his lifestyle following the death of his mother. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush in this psychological thriller acted crazily opposite Shruti Haasan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vaathi on Netflix revolves around the education system and Dhanush plays the role of a lecturer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanga Magan on Disney+Hotstar is the story of Tamizh, played by Dhanush, whose life turns upside down when his father commits suicide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Almost all movies of Dhanush are there on OTT and have good storyline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tamil actor is famous in south, Bollywood and on varied OTT platforms due to his acting chop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
