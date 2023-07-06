Dhanush to Rajinikanth; South Indian actors who went bald for their movies

Like Dhanush, there are many other big stars of South, who have gone bald for a character.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth had shaved his head for the film 'Shivaji'.

This style of his later became a style statement.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal went bald as he played a double role in 'Alavandhan'.

Kamal gets immersed in his characters.

Karthi

The hero of 'Kaithi' and 'Ponniyan Selvan'.

He took this look for the film 'Kaashmora'

Dhanush

Actor's new look is for the upcoming film 'D50'.

He took this look for the film 'Captain Miller'.

Chiyaan Vikram

He took a bald look for this film and for the film 'Bala'.

Captain Vikram shocked the audience with his look in I

Suriya

He took a bald look for the film 'Ghajini'.

Actor attracted everyone from the Singham series.

Thanks For Reading!

