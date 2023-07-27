Dhanush to rule box office with these interesting lineup of films

Dhanush is one of the most sought after actors down the south and is busy with a bunch of films that his fans are looking forward to. Take a look!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023
Dhanush has signed a bilingual film with director Sekhar Kammula and the shoot is yet to beginSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush is all set to collaborate with Vetrimaaran again for the sequel of Vada Chennai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush has stepped into the shoes of both actor and director for this film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush's transformation for this film is going to shock his fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush has joined hands with Mari Selvaraj for an untitled film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Anand L Rai directorial was announced recently and the shoot is underway.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After finishing Kamal Haasan starrer, Vinoth will direct Dhanush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!