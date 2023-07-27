Dhanush to rule box office with these interesting lineup of films

Dhanush is one of the most sought after actors down the south and is busy with a bunch of films that his fans are looking forward to. Take a look!

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Second Telugu film

Dhanush has signed a bilingual film with director Sekhar Kammula and the shoot is yet to begin

Vada Chennai 2

Dhanush is all set to collaborate with Vetrimaaran again for the sequel of Vada Chennai.

D50

Dhanush has stepped into the shoes of both actor and director for this film.

Captain Miller

Dhanush's transformation for this film is going to shock his fans.

A Mari Selvaraj directorial

Dhanush has joined hands with Mari Selvaraj for an untitled film.

Tere Ishk Mein

This Anand L Rai directorial was announced recently and the shoot is underway.

Yet-to-be-titled with H Vinoth

After finishing Kamal Haasan starrer, Vinoth will direct Dhanush.

