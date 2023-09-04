Dhanush's next with Jailer director? Check out his Top 10 upcoming new movies

Get ready for a Dhanush storm at the box office.

Manisha Mandal

Sep 04, 2023

Upcoming films

Dhanush has an amazing lineup that will show him in different shades.

Captain Miller

After the blockbuster Jailer, Nelson is all set for his next movie with the actor.

D50

It's a gangster drama that is claimed to be the actor's 50th film.

Sekhar Kammula's next

The announcement of Dhanush's untitled film was made long ago.

Tere Ishk Mein

This is another Hindi film of the actor along with Aanand L Rai.

Arun Matheshwaran

Dhanush will team up with Arun Matheshwaran after Captain Miller.

Mari Selvaraj's next

This is Dhanush's second collaboration with the filmmaker after Karnan.

HV Vinoth's directorial

It is reported that this film about Dhanush might go on the back burner.

Vetrimaaran's next

This film by Dhanush is exciting as it is set against a KGF backdrop.

Nelson's new film

