Dhanush's next with Jailer director? Check out his Top 10 upcoming new movies

Get ready for a Dhanush storm at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Dhanush has an amazing lineup that will show him in different shades.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the blockbuster Jailer, Nelson is all set for his next movie with the actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's a gangster drama that is claimed to be the actor's 50th film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The announcement of Dhanush's untitled film was made long ago.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is another Hindi film of the actor along with Aanand L Rai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush will team up with Arun Matheshwaran after Captain Miller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is Dhanush's second collaboration with the filmmaker after Karnan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that this film about Dhanush might go on the back burner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film by Dhanush is exciting as it is set against a KGF backdrop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the blockbuster Jailer, Nelson is all set for his next movie with the actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!