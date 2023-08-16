Dhanush's SIR to Nani's Dasara: Top 10 Telugu blockbuster hit movies of 2023

These Tollywood movies minted money at the box office and are biggest blockbuster hits of the year so far.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Virupaksha

Sai Dharam Tej has done a great job in this thriller which went on to collect more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Waltair Veerayya

This Chiranjeevi starrer won the Sankranti race this year and is an absolute commercial entertainer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby

This film has been making headlines for various reasons and is a triangle love story one cannot miss watching.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samajavaragamana

This Sree Vishnu starrer will tickle your funny bones. A romantic comedy film that is an absolute watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SIR

Starring Dhanush in the lead role, this film released in Tamil as well and is a feel-good film to watch on a breezy day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Balagam

This film showcases a beautiful tale of family, emotions, reationships and more from Telangana region where rituals play an important role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dasara

This film is one of the biggest hits in Nani's career and was loved for its making and craft.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Writer Padmabhushan

An emotional drama that will bring tears to your eyes. Suhaas has done a great job in this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varasudu

Thalapathy Vijay's family drama has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and is a pakka commercial entertainer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ugram

Allari Naresh's cop drama will bring you to the edge of your seats.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian movies with the biggest box office opening

 

 Find Out More