Dhanush's SIR to Nani's Dasara: Top 10 Telugu blockbuster hit movies of 2023

These Tollywood movies minted money at the box office and are biggest blockbuster hits of the year so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023
Sai Dharam Tej has done a great job in this thriller which went on to collect more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Chiranjeevi starrer won the Sankranti race this year and is an absolute commercial entertainer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film has been making headlines for various reasons and is a triangle love story one cannot miss watching.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Sree Vishnu starrer will tickle your funny bones. A romantic comedy film that is an absolute watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Dhanush in the lead role, this film released in Tamil as well and is a feel-good film to watch on a breezy day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film showcases a beautiful tale of family, emotions, reationships and more from Telangana region where rituals play an important role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is one of the biggest hits in Nani's career and was loved for its making and craft.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An emotional drama that will bring tears to your eyes. Suhaas has done a great job in this film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay's family drama has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and is a pakka commercial entertainer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allari Naresh's cop drama will bring you to the edge of your seats.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!