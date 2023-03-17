Dhanush's Sir, Vaathi, Kuttey, The Whale and more Top 10 movies and series to watch on Netflix, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video and more this weekend

There are many movies like Sir, Vaathi, Kuttey and many more that you should watch on OTT platforms. We have made a full list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2023

Sir

Watch Dhanush bilingual story where a private school teacher fights for the rights of kids only on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaathi

This is a Tamil movie having south star Dhanush in the lead movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuttey

Watch the story of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu whose gang is in charge of looting crores of money only on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Whale

Watch the story of an obese man on Sony Liv who is dying but wants to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gandhada Gudi

This was Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie. It shows his love for nature. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Adam

It shows the story of a superhero born from the dead. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Magicians' Elephant

The film is based on a book that has the same name. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Noise

Matt finds a secret from his dementing dad's past. Watch it on March 17th on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Once Upon A Time In Jamaligudda

Watch this Kannada language movie on Sun Nxt where it is about the narrators uncle and his love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Writer Padmabhushan

This is a Telugu language movie of a writer whose story has a twist when his first book is published. Watch it on Zee 15 from March 17, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 TV News: Ayesha Singh welcomes Harshad Arora in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Amar Upadhyay to join Kundali Bhagya and more 

 

 Find Out More