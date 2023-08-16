Top 10 coolest dads in Bollywood

From Dharmendra to Sunny Deol meet the coolest fathers of B-townSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023
Dharmendra is the coolest dad to Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.
Mahesh Bhatt is a loving father to Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.
Sunny Deol enjoys spending time with Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol.
Amitabh Bachchan being a lovely father is also an amazing grandfather.
Shah Rukh Khan always keeps his kids and family a priority.
Jitendra is a doting father to Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor.
Aamir Khan makes sure to spend more time with ira Khan and Junaid Khan.
Saif Ali Khan is the coolest dad to four kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh.
Akshay Kumar makes sure to spend time with his kids despite having a busy work schedule.
Hrithik Roshan is a doting father to two boys Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
