Top 10 coolest dads in Bollywood

From Dharmendra to Sunny Deol meet the coolest fathers of B-town

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Dharmendra

Dharmendra is the coolest dad to Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt is a loving father to Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol enjoys spending time with Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan being a lovely father is also an amazing grandfather.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan always keeps his kids and family a priority.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jitendra

Jitendra is a doting father to Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan makes sure to spend more time with ira Khan and Junaid Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is the coolest dad to four kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar makes sure to spend time with his kids despite having a busy work schedule.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is a doting father to two boys Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Disha Patani, Kangana Ranaut and other actresses who turned directors

 

 Find Out More