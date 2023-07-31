Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and more yesteryear superstars who are still ruling hearts in movies and OTT

Yesteryear superstars are not leading films but are still ruling hearts with their performance in movies and web series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023
Dharmendra has returned to big screens with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Shabana Azmi too played a pivotal role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Dimple Kapadia left everyone spellbound with her acting in Diseny+ Hotstar series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.
Amitabh Bachchan still holds the stardom as and when he appears in movies and host KBC.
Sharmila Tagore featured in Gulmohar opposite Manoj Bajpayee.
Amol Patekar was loved as Dadu in Shahid Kapoor's web series Farzi.
Neetu Kapoor garnered appreciation for her role in Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in Arjun Kapoor's film Kuttey
Paresh Rawal who has gained recognition for his villain and comedian roles never fails to impress audience even today.
Anupam Kher was loved in his last film IB71 and Shiv Shastri Balboa.
Raj Babbar is still ruling hearts through his performance.
