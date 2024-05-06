Dharmendra to Amitabh Bachchan: Check out the fees of Sholay cast

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2024

Sholay is one of the most successful movies in the history of Bollywood, releasing back in 1975.

Being such an old movie the cast fees varied a lot as compared to today’s time.

Dharmendra received 1.50 lakh rupees, which was the highest among everyone else.

Sanjeev Kumar received 1.25 lakh rupees, which was the second highest.

Amitabh Bachchan received 1 lakh rupees while playing the second lead role.

Hema Malini received only 75,000 rupees, for her role of Basanti.

Amjad Khan received 50,000 rupees, for the role of Gabbar Singh.

Jaya Bachchan received only 35,000 rupees, for the role of Radha.

Mac Mohan who played the role of Sambha received 12,000 rupees.

Viju Khote received 10,000 rupees for the role of Kalia.

A.K. Hangal who played the role of Imam Saab received only 8,000 rupees.

