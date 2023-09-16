Dharmendra's controlling nature to Sunny Deol, Esha's bond: All the Deol family secrets that are now out in the open

A look at how Sunny Deol, Esha Deol and the rest of the family members openly talked about their bonds in real life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
After Gadar 2 was released, Sunny Deol reunited with Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. It was a big fat reunion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ever since, be it Dharmendra, Hema Malini or Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, members from the Deol clan have opened up about their bond with each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha claims that she is very possessive and emotional about her father. They both have similar choices in everything.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha claimed that it comes from Dharmendra being a typical orthodox Punjabi male and their protectiveness about their women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmendra would not allow Esha, Ahana to go out that often and would expect them to sit at home and wear salwar kameez. But Hema always supported them. Things later changed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2015, Abhay Deol's father was unwell. Esha called up Sunny expressing her wish to meet her uncle. Sunny arranged everything. That was when Esha met Prakash Kaur for the first time. Esha touched her feet and got blessings in return.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny thought life would go a certain way and was in a lot of pain and agony. But they all adapted to the change. He assured that everything is fine between him, Esha and the rest of the family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Deol and Ahana Deol have been tying Rakhi to Bobby and Sunny since they were kids. Hema also confirmed this fact.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Deol claims that she and the family will never talk about their personal life no matter how much coaxed. She calls it the legacy of Dharmendra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmendra shared a pic with Esha and expressed his regret for not talking to them personally. This comes after Hema, Esha skipped Karan's wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hema found it funny that people always think they are separated. She claimed that they did not go to the wedding for certain reasons (best known to them).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hema Malini says that she and her family respect Prakash Kaur and the family. While the world wants to know about their relationship, she says that it is no one's business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!