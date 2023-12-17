Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day: Nita Ambani continues with elegant sari trend; Isha Ambani is pretty in white
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
Nita Ambani attended the second day of Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual function.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looked mesmerising and how in a pink silk sari.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita Ambani added the charm with a long green emerald neckpiece. Mukesh Ambani also attended the event.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani was papped too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani looked flawless in a white chikankari suit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She sweetly greeted and extended her namaskar to the paps.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 1 of annual event, Nita Ambani opted for blue saree that made her look absolutely stunning.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani also attended the event on day one with her mother.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even on the second day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan showed up to cheer for daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan was papped exiting the school.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra happily posed for the paps at the event.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boman Irani and his wife were also clicked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal song Jamal Kudu Girl, find out more about new national crush of India
Find Out More