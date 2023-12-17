Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day: Nita Ambani continues with elegant sari trend; Isha Ambani is pretty in white

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023

Nita Ambani attended the second day of Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual function.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She looked mesmerising and how in a pink silk sari.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nita Ambani added the charm with a long green emerald neckpiece. Mukesh Ambani also attended the event.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani was papped too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha Ambani looked flawless in a white chikankari suit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She sweetly greeted and extended her namaskar to the paps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On day 1 of annual event, Nita Ambani opted for blue saree that made her look absolutely stunning.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha Ambani also attended the event on day one with her mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Even on the second day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan showed up to cheer for daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan was papped exiting the school.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra happily posed for the paps at the event.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boman Irani and his wife were also clicked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal song Jamal Kudu Girl, find out more about new national crush of India

 

 Find Out More