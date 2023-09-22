Dhoom 4 gets bigger, will these actors headline action thriller?

Dhoom 4 is in the making and here are some Bollywood actors who would be perfect for the lead role.

Dhoom 4

Aditya Chopra of YRF is contemplating to make the much awaited fourth sequel of Dhoom film series.

Dhoom series

Dhoom series have so far been headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan. The film has a special fanbase and it is returning with a fourth chapter.

Shah Rukh Khan

Following Pathaan and Jawan Shah Rukh Khan’s name for Dhoom 4 is doing rounds in the media.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal expressed his desire to headline the fourth installment of the Dhoom series.

Akshay Kumar

Earlier rumors were rife that Akshay Kumar would play the lead role.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan can be the perfect actor to headline Dhoom 4.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan’s participation will be surprising for his fans and will create massive hype around the movie.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is headlining Don 3 and it would be interesting to see him in Dhoom 4 as well.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor can also be an eligible candidate for Dhoom 4.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s personality makes him fit to headline the action thriller.

