Dhootha and other supernatural thrillers on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
Dhootha first season recently released on Amazon Prime Video and there is a lot to look forward to in this supernatural thriller.
It follows the story of a journalist named Sagar whose life takes a turn when newspapers predict horrifying incidents that are about to take place in his life.
If you liked Dhootha or plan on watching it, here are some more supernatural thrillers that you should check out.
A team ends up unearthing the curse of an undead British officers army in a remote village. Watch Betaal on Netflix.
Ghoul, a military interrogator encounters a supernatural entity during a secret operation. Watch on Netflix.
A Group of 3 Children went to explore a haunted house but ended up uncovering something no one expected. Watch Typewriter on Netflix.
Tumbbad is the story of a family that builds a shrine for a monster trying to get a hand on his wealth but ends up with horrible events.
Bulbbul is a movie set in Bengal in the late 19th century, follows the story of a young bride exploring the themes of superstition and folklore. Watch on Netflix.
Stree is a horror comedy on Netflix about a small town haunted by a female ghost who kidnaps men during an annual festival.
Pari is a woman with a mysterious past who encounters supernatural occurrences, find out the rest on Prime Video.
Lupt is the story of a man who discovers a dark secret about his family and paranormal events follows, watch on Zee5.
Raat Akeli Hai is a murder mystery with supernatural elements that you can watch on Netflix.
Pataal Lok is another crime thriller which revolves around supernatural narratives, watch it on Prime Video.
